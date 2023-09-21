ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) closed at $59.33 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 5.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ANI Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $106.78 million, up 27.39% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.82% higher within the past month. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ANI Pharmaceuticals's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.1, which means ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.