ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) closed the most recent trading day at $66.72, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

Shares of the drugmaker have appreciated by 2.18% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 0.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.97, indicating a 17.09% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $124.38 million, showing a 16.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.43 per share and revenue of $533.16 million, which would represent changes of -5.94% and +9.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.35% higher. As of now, ANI Pharmaceuticals holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, ANI Pharmaceuticals is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.46, so one might conclude that ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

