ANI Pharmaceuticals 2026 Watchlist: Gout Sales Force and Rare Disease

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is setting up 2026 as a year where specialty medicines carry more of the weight. Management expects Rare Disease to represent about 60% of 2026 sales, signaling a continued shift toward higher-margin therapies led by Cortrophin Gel.

That pivot comes as the company works to re-accelerate its retina franchise after a reimbursement-driven “reset year” in 2025 and keep a steady generics engine running in the background.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 Is About Rare Disease Scale-Up

The center of gravity is moving toward Rare Disease, with management expecting that segment to contribute roughly 60% of 2026 sales. Cortrophin Gel sits at the core of that strategy, having become the company’s primary growth engine and anchor for a specialty-focused commercial model.

The growth profile has been supported by under-penetration across addressable markets and expanding use across rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology. For investors, 2026 execution should increasingly be judged by whether this specialty mix shift translates into sustained revenue momentum and improved profitability.

ANIP’s Gout Commercial Push Could Change the Growth Curve

A key 2026 catalyst is the planned buildout of an approximately 90-person sales force dedicated to acute gouty arthritis flares. The opportunity is described as a large and relatively untapped patient population, which matters because incremental share gains could add a new leg to Cortrophin’s growth curve rather than relying solely on existing specialty channels.

Management’s cadence commentary also ties the gout effort to a year that may start a bit slower and then pick up. Cortrophin revenue in the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be roughly 13% to 14% of full-year 2026 sales, reflecting insurance reverifications and winter disruptions, with sequential acceleration anticipated as the mid-2026 gout team is deployed.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Cortrophin Adoption Levers to Monitor

Beyond the gout push, the company is leaning on multiple adoption levers. Cortrophin’s uptake is expanding across several specialties, including rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology, broadening the prescriber base and reducing reliance on any single channel.

Product convenience is also a factor. A prefilled syringe formulation has improved ease of use and has already gained traction, accounting for a majority of new patient starts. In practical terms, “sequential acceleration” through 2026 would look like a stronger back-half revenue cadence as commercial resources scale and new starts increasingly come through the easier-to-administer presentation.

Competition remains part of the monitoring list. Cortrophin’s primary competitor is Acthar Gel, which is marketed by Keenova Therapeutics, and Acthar is seeing similar momentum in sales growth.

ANIP’s Retina Franchise Has a Clear 2026 Rebound Target

The retina franchise has a defined rebound goal after a difficult 2025. The combined Iluvien and Yutiq portfolio faced headwinds tied to market access challenges, including funding constraints affecting patient assistance programs for Medicare beneficiaries.

Management characterized 2025 as a “reset year” and moved to consolidate Iluvien and Yutiq into a unified Iluvien brand. This positions a single product to be promoted more broadly across diabetic macular edema and chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. For 2026, Iluvien guidance of $78 million to $83 million implies a return to growth and creates a clear benchmark for execution.

Competitive intensity is elevated in this market, with AbbVie ABBV competing through Ozurdex across both indications and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN competing through Eylea and Eylea HD in diabetic macular edema. That backdrop raises the bar on commercial consistency and market access stability.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Generics Keeps Funding the Pivot

While generics are no longer positioned as the primary growth engine, they remain a stabilizer that can fund the specialty buildout. The Generics segment generated $384 million in revenue in 2025, supported by differentiated research and development and manufacturing capabilities aimed at niche, lower-competition opportunities.

The operating model is built around a steady cadence of 10 to 15 launches annually, alongside selective partnerships that can enhance scale and commercialization efficiency. For investors, that steady cash flow base can provide downside protection while specialty initiatives ramp and commercial costs rise.

ANIP’s Competitive Pressure Is Rising in Targeted Markets

The watchlist risks are concentrated in two areas. First is competition across targeted rare disease and retina markets, where ANIP is up against major players in key indications, including Ozurdex and the Eylea franchise. Second is the Cortrophin-versus-Acthar dynamic, where the competing ACTH-based product is also showing momentum.

A structural risk factor is customer concentration. In 2025, three wholesale customers accounted for 53% of total net revenues and represented 64% of accounts receivable, and continued consolidation among distributors and pharmacy chains could increase purchasing leverage and pressure pricing and margins.

ANIP’s Zacks Rank

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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