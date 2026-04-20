ANI Pharmaceuticals' 2026 Catalysts Include Gout Push and New Generics

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP is entering 2026 with its growth profile increasingly driven by Rare Disease, led by its ACTH-based injection Cortrophin Gel. That shift is reshaping the company’s commercial priorities and the metrics investors will track most closely.

At the same time, ANI’s limited-competition generics franchise continues to deliver a steady cadence of launches that supports cash flow and operational durability. In 2026, the story is about execution on both fronts, with Rare Disease expansion taking center stage.

ANIP’s 2026 Playbook Leans on Commercial Expansion

ANI’s top strategic priority is expanding its Rare Disease commercial infrastructure, with a planned buildout of a roughly 90-person sales force aimed at driving adoption in acute gouty arthritis flares. This is designed to accelerate Cortrophin uptake in a large patient population the company is explicitly targeting.

Cortrophin is already the company’s primary growth engine. In 2025, it generated $347.8 million, up about 76% year over year, and helped drive Rare Disease revenue growth of more than 80% year over year. That momentum sets the foundation for a 2026 plan built around deeper specialty penetration and improved scale in specialty promotion.

ANI Pharma’s Limited-Competition Generics Keep Coming

Even as specialty becomes the headline, the Generics and Other segment still plays an important role in the model. In 2025, the generics business produced $384 million of revenue, up about 28% year over year, providing a stable cash flow base that can help fund longer-cycle specialty investments.

The durability comes from differentiated research and development plus manufacturing capabilities that support niche, lower-competition targeting. ANI has also maintained a consistent launch rhythm, with 10 to 15 new product launches annually and selective partnerships that enhance scale and commercialization efficiency. That cadence matters because it supports continuity in revenue and profitability while the Rare Disease mix increases.

ANIP’s April Launches Show R&D Execution

ANI’s recent limited-competition activity offers concrete proof points on execution. On April 13, the company launched Carbamazepine Extended-Release Capsules (100 mg, 200 mg, and 300 mg), the generic version of Carbatrol. The product targets neurological conditions such as epilepsy and expands ANI’s central nervous system portfolio.

On April 8, ANI announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval and launch of Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablets USP (10 mg and 20 mg) after clearance of its abbreviated new drug application. The product is the generic version of Monoket and is used to prevent angina. Together, the April items reinforce the company’s limited-competition strategy and highlight operational follow-through.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ANI Pharma’s Cortrophin Push Targets Acute Gout Flares

Cortrophin’s trajectory is supported by under-penetration in its addressable markets and expanding adoption across multiple specialties, including rheumatology, nephrology, and pulmonology. ANI is trying to turn that under-penetration into sustained growth through targeted commercial execution, with acute gouty arthritis positioned as a major expansion lane.

The company has also improved ease of use through a prefilled syringe formulation, which has already gained rapid traction and accounts for a majority of new patient starts. In 2026, the key question is how effectively the commercial buildout translates into broader adoption, especially as the gout-focused team is deployed mid-year.

ANIP’s Iluvien Brand Strategy Aims to Reignite Sales

ANI’s ophthalmology setup is also an important 2026 swing factor. The retina franchise generated $74.9 million in 2025, but performance faced headwinds tied to reimbursement challenges and elevated inventory levels at physician offices, along with funding constraints affecting patient assistance programs for Medicare beneficiaries

Management has characterized 2025 as a reset year and consolidated Iluvien and Yutiq into a unified Iluvien brand. The consolidation is intended to support broader promotion across diabetic macular edema and chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. For 2026, Iluvien sales guidance is $78 million to $83 million, implying a return to growth and reflecting a stated runway from a much larger addressable patient population.

ANI Pharma’s 2026 Guidance Frames Near-Term Catalysts

Investors will be tracking ANI’s reaffirmed 2026 guideposts quarter to quarter. Management guided total net revenue of $1.055 billion to $1.1 billion, Cortrophin revenue of $540 million to $575 million, adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $275 million to $290 million, adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $8.83 to $9.34, and adjusted gross margin of 59.3% to 60.3%.

Management also noted that first-quarter 2026 Cortrophin revenue is expected to be nearly 13% to 14% of full-year sales, slightly lower than the year-ago period due to insurance reverifications and winter disruptions. The framework implies sequential acceleration through the year as the mid-2026 gout team is deployed.

ANIP’s Competitive Set Is Intensifying in Rare Disease

Competition is an important trend risk as ANI pushes deeper into targeted markets. The primary competitor to Cortrophin is Acthar Gel, marketed by Keenova Therapeutics, and Acthar is described as showing similar momentum in sales growth. That sets up a more contested environment for share gains and physician mindshare.

In overlapping targeted markets, the company also faces pressure from major pharmaceutical competitors. In ophthalmology, AbbVie ABBV competes with Ozurdex, while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN remains a major rival through its Eylea and Eylea HD franchise in diabetic macular edema. Competitive intensity reinforces why execution on access, promotion, and differentiation is central to the 2026 thesis.

ANI Pharma’s What to Watch Over the Next 12 Months

First, watch the pace of Cortrophin adoption as the gout-focused commercial team ramps, and whether Rare Disease continues to take a larger share of total revenue. Rare Disease and Brands represented 54.8% of 2025 revenue, and management expects Rare Disease to be about 60% of 2026 sales, making mix shift a core driver of the story.

Second, monitor signs of ophthalmology normalization, including whether inventory and reimbursement-related headwinds ease as 2026 unfolds and Iluvien trends toward its $78 million to $83 million guidance range. Third, track the cadence of limited-competition generic launches for evidence of continued operational rhythm.

Finally, keep an eye on customer concentration. In 2025, three wholesale customers accounted for 53% of net revenues and 64% of accounts receivable, which can increase purchasing leverage and create potential pressure points in net pricing or receivables if distributor dynamics shift.

ANIP’s Zacks Rank

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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