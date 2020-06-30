ANI Pharma To Launch Mexiletine Hydrochloride Capsules - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced the launch of Mexiletine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 150mg, 200mg and 250mg. Mexiletine Hydrochloride Capsules are indicated for the treatment of documented ventricular arrhythmias, such as sustained ventricular tachycardia.

Patrick Walsh, ANI's Interim President and CEO, said, "This is our sixth generic product launch in 2020. The launch represents an important milestone for ANI in the integration of our Oakville, Canada manufacturing site, acquired in August 2018. Mexiletine is the first new ANI product launch from the Oakville site."

