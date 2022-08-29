Markets
ANI Pharma To Launch Generic Version Of Compazine

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced the launch of Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg. These are the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug Compazine and were developed in technical collaboration with Biophore India Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. Biophore, an established pharmaceutical company, is engaged in the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for the generic industry.

ANI Pharma noted that the current annual U.S. market for Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP, 5 mg and 10 mg is approximately $30.0 million.

