ANI Pharma Suspends Guidance; Appoints Patrick Walsh As Interim President & CEO

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) said, due to inherent uncertainties regarding the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is suspending its 2020 financial guidance.

First quarter adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share was $1.04 compared to $1.30, prior year. Net revenues were $49.8 million compared to $52.9 million, prior year.

The company's Board has appointed Patrick Walsh interim President and CEO, effective May 11, 2020, until such time that Przybyl's permanent replacement is hired. Przybyl will depart as President and CEO on May 10.

