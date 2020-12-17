Markets
ANI Pharma Says FDA Approved And Launched Aminocaproic Acid Tablets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Specialty pharmaceutical firm ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and the launch of Aminocaproic Acid Tablets USP, 500mg.

The current annual U.S. market for this product is approximately $12.7 million, according to IQVIA/IMS Health. This important therapeutic is one of the pipeline generic products ANI acquired from Amerigen Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. earlier this year.

Aminocaproic Acid tablets are useful in enhancing hemostasis when fibrinolysis contributes to bleeding. In life-threatening situations, transfusion of appropriate blood products and other emergency measures may be required.

