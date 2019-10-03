ANI Pharma Reports Positive Results From Cortrophin Gel Cortisol Response Study

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) announced the receipt of clinical data on Cortrophin Gel (80 units/mL) from a study that evaluated the blood-level cortisol response in a 20-person healthy volunteer population. The results indicated that the company's Cortrophin Gel (80 units/mL) is effective for its intended use.

In addition, the clinical data demonstrated that the company's modernized Cortrophin Gel (80 units/mL) drug product has a cortisol response profile consistent with that observed in historical scientific literature that evaluated Cortrophin Gel (44 units/mL) drug product manufactured in the 1960s. No adverse safety events to be reported and minor events were as expected.

