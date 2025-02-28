News & Insights

Markets
ANIP

ANI Pharma Raises FY25 Revenue Outlook; Stock Up 8% - Update

February 28, 2025 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) initiated its adjusted earnings for the full-year 2025, while raising annual revenue outlook. For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.12 to $6.49 per share on net revenues between $756 million and $776 million, up from the prior revenue outlook between $739 million and $759 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.