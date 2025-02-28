ANI Pharma Raises FY25 Revenue Outlook; Stock Up 8% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) initiated its adjusted earnings for the full-year 2025, while raising annual revenue outlook. For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $6.12 to $6.49 per share on net revenues between $756 million and $776 million, up from the prior revenue outlook between $739 million and $759 million.

