Markets
ANIP

ANI Pharma Q2 Adj. Earnings Misses Estimates, Reiterates FY22 Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Monday announced a wider loss for the second quarter, despite a 52 percent surge in revenues. For the full year 2022, the company reiterated the adjusted earnings per share range, revenue guidance and raised Cortrophin revenue outlook.

The company reported a quarterly net loss available to the company of $15.33 million, wider than $14.11 million last year. On a per share basis, loss was $0.94, compared to $1.17 last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $0.13 per share.

On average, 3 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.22 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter spiked to $73.86 million from $48.63 million last year. The contribution from the sale of rare disease pharma products was $10.20 million compared to nill last year. Analysts expected $72.1 million.

Looking ahead to the full year 2022, the company reiterated revenue guidance in a range of $295 to $315 million. Adjusted earnings per share is projected to be between $1.34 and $1.62 per share.

Further, the company raised its rare disease asset Purified Cortrophin Gel 2022 net revenue guidance to $40 to $45 million from previous projection of $35-$40 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANIP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular