ANI Pharma Q1 Profit Tops Estimates

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) reported first quarter adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.04, flat with prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP net income was $0.1 million, and GAAP earnings per share was $0.01, for the quarter.

First quarter net revenues were $54.5 million compared to $49.8 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $46.8 million, for the quarter.

Cash and cash equivalents were $25.1 million, net accounts receivable was $91.9 million, as of March 31, 2021.

