ANI Pharma Launches Prazosin Hydrochloride Capsules - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Monday announced the launch of Prazosin HCl Capsules USP, 1mg and 2mg, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of the company's prior approval supplement application.

The manufacturer of branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals noted that Prazosin HCl Capsules are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.

According to the company, lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions.

The current annual U.S. market for Prazosin 1mg and 2mg strengths is approximately $46.2 million, according to IQVIA/IMS Health.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and CEO of ANI, said, "Launch of Prazosin HCl is ANI's fourteenth re-commercialization of a previously discontinued abbreviated new drug application product."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.