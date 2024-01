(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Tuesday announced the launch of Pentoxifylline Extended-Release Tablets, USP 400mg.

According to latest estimates from IQVIA/IMS Health, the current annual U.S. market for Pentoxifylline ER Tablets, the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug Trental, is about $19.7 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.