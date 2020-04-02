Markets
ANIP

ANI Pharma Launches Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters Capsules - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP), an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters Capsules USP, 1 gram. Omega-3-Acid Ethyl Esters Capsules are indicated as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Arthur Przybyl, ANI's President and CEO said, "This is our fifth generic product launch in 2020. The product was developed by Sofgen Pharmaceuticals as part of our development, manufacturing and commercialization partnership. The launch expands our commercial generic portfolio to 49 drugs."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANIP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular