ANI Pharma Launches L-Glutamine Oral Powder Following FDA Approval

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Monday said it has launched L-Glutamine Oral Powder following approval from the Food and Drug Administration or FDA for ANI's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).

L-Glutamine Oral Powder is the generic version of the reference listed drug Endari.

The company said that U.S. annual sales for L-Glutamine oral powder were $20.2 billion based on May 2024 moving annual total (MAT) IQVIA data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.