ANI Pharma Launches L-Glutamine Oral Powder Following FDA Approval

July 15, 2024 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) Monday said it has launched L-Glutamine Oral Powder following approval from the Food and Drug Administration or FDA for ANI's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).

L-Glutamine Oral Powder is the generic version of the reference listed drug Endari.

The company said that U.S. annual sales for L-Glutamine oral powder were $20.2 billion based on May 2024 moving annual total (MAT) IQVIA data.

