ANI Pharma Launches Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet Following FDA Approval

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP), a generic pharmaceutical product manufacturer, announced that following final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the firm launched Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet USP, 10 mg and 20 mg. ANI's Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet USP is the generic version of the reference listed drug Monoket.

Isosorbide mononitrate is an antianginal drug that dilates blood vessels, making it easier for blood to flow through them and easier for the heart to pump and is used to prevent angina attacks. (Source: drugs.com).

"The launch of Isosorbide Mononitrate Tablet USP highlights our efforts to bring limited-competition products to market", said Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANI Pharma.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, ANI Pharma's revenue was $247.1 million, up 29.6% from $190.6 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2026, the firm projected a total net revenue of $1,055 million to $1,115 million, up from $883 million in 2025, reflecting 19% to 26% revenue growth.

ANIP has traded between $56.71 and $ 99.50 over the last year. The stock closed Wednesday's trade at $79.01, down 0.58%.

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