ANI Pharma Launches AB Rated Misoprostol Tablets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced the launch of Misoprostol Tablets, 100 mcg and 200 mcg. These tablets are the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug Cytotec.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of AB rated Misoprostol Tablets. The AB rating indicates that our product meets necessary bioequivalence requirements, thus is therapeutically equivalent to the RLD. This rating provides us with an advantage versus other available generics," said Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

