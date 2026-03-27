ANI Pharma Insider Sells 4,772 Shares as Revenue Hits $883 Million in 2025

Key Points

An executive at ANI Pharmaceuticals reported the sale of 4,772 shares on March 11, 2026 for a transaction value of $357,000, at a reported price of $74.91 per share.

This sale represented 10.97% of Rowland Thomas Andrew's direct common stock holdings, reducing direct ownership to 38,730 shares post-transaction.

The transaction involved only directly held shares; no indirect entities or derivative securities were affected.

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Thomas Rowland, an executive at ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP), reported the sale of 4,772 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on March 11, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,772 Transaction value $357,471 Post-transaction shares (direct) 38,730 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.95 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($74.91).

Key questions

How does the scale of this transaction compare to recent insider sales?

Rowland has one other sale on record, in August, when he disposed of 4,975 shares.

Rowland has one other sale on record, in August, when he disposed of 4,975 shares. What is the impact of this sale on Rowland Thomas Andrew's direct ownership stake?

Direct common stock holdings decreased by 11%, leaving a post-transaction balance of 38,730 shares; no indirect holdings or derivative positions were reported.

Direct common stock holdings decreased by 11%, leaving a post-transaction balance of 38,730 shares; no indirect holdings or derivative positions were reported. How does the transaction price compare to current market levels?

The sale was executed at $74.91 per share, which is approximately 3.8% above the current price of $72.17 as of March 17, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $883.37 million Net income (TTM) $78.3 million 1-year price change 7%

* 1-year performance calculated using Friday’s closing prices.

Company snapshot

ANI Pharmaceuticals develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals, including controlled substances, oncology products, hormones, steroids, injectables, and oral solid dose formulations.

The firm generates revenue through direct sales to retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations, as well as contract development and manufacturing for third parties.

Its primary customers include retail pharmacies, healthcare distributors, and institutional buyers in the United States and Canada.

ANI Pharmaceuticals operates at scale within the specialty and generic drug manufacturing sector, leveraging a diversified product portfolio and contract manufacturing capabilities. The company develops and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals across therapeutic areas such as controlled substances, oncology products, hormones, steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company markets both branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors, mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations in the United States and Canada.

What this transaction means for investors

With shares up just about 7% over the past year, this looks less like opportunistic profit-taking and more like routine trimming.



What’s more important for long-term investors is ANI’s recent financial performance. The company delivered record 2025 revenue of $883.4 million, up 43.8% year over year, alongside GAAP net income of $77.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $229.8 million, up 47% year over year. Growth has been driven primarily by its Rare Disease segment, where Cortrophin Gel revenue surged more than 75% annually, supported by expanded indications and commercial execution. Management is guiding to more than $1 billion in revenue for 2026, implying continued double-digit growth.



Insider selling of this scale, particularly when it aligns with historical patterns, is rarely a decisive signal. The more important question is whether ANI can sustain its shift toward higher-margin rare disease products while managing costs and execution risk. If it can, the relatively muted stock performance may not fully reflect the company’s earnings trajectory.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.