ANI Pharma Guides FY23 Adj. EPS Below Estimates, But Revenues Above - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) initiates adjusted earnings and net revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.09 to $2.59 per share on net revenues between $360 million and $385 million, with purified cortrophin gel revenue at $80 million to $90 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.62 per share on revenues of $352.49 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.