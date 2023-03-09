ANI Pharma Guides FY23 Adj. EPS Below Estimates, But Revenues Above - Update

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) initiates adjusted earnings and net revenue guidance for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.09 to $2.59 per share on net revenues between $360 million and $385 million, with purified cortrophin gel revenue at $80 million to $90 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.62 per share on revenues of $352.49 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

