ANI Pharma Guides FY20 Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2020, below analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $ $4.46 to $4.86 per share on revenues between $213 million and $223 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.47 per share on revenues of $229.15 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also said it successfully completed its fourth commercial scale batch of both Corticotropin API and the Cortrophin Gel drug product and remains on track to submit its supplemental NDA filing in March 2020.

