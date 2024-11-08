ANI Pharma Boosts FY24 Outlook As Q3 Results Top Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, biopharmaceutical company ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) raised its adjusted earnings and net revenue guidance for the full-year 2024, which now includes the anticipated results of Alimera from September 16, 2024.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.90 to $5.05 per share on net revenues between $594 million and $602 million, with purified cortrophin gel revenue at $196 million to $200 million.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $4.38 to $4.82 per share on net revenues between $540 million and $560 million, with purified cortrophin gel revenue at $185 million to $195 million.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.72 per share on revenues of $590.31 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the third quarter, the company reported a net loss available to common shareholders of $24.57 million or $1.27 per share, compared to net income of $9.53 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $1.34 per share, compared to $1.27 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter grew to $148.33 million from $131.83 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $1.09 per share on revenues of $144.35 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.