ANI Pharma Announces US Market Availability Of Purified Cortrophin Gel - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced Monday the U.S. commercial availability of Purified Cortrophin Gel (Repository Corticotropin Injection USP) 80 U/mL. The commercial launch of Cortrophin Gel, an adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), also known as purified corticotropin, is being led by ANI's recently established rare disease business unit.

Cortrophin Gel is indicated for the treatment of certain chronic autoimmune disorders, including acute exacerbations of multiple sclerosis (MS) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and excess urinary protein due to nephrotic syndrome.

Cortrophin Gel is now available to healthcare providers through a network of specialty pharmacies and distributors in the U.S.

