Markets
ANIP

ANI Pharma Announces FDA Approval Of Trimethoprim Tablets - Quick Facts

November 16, 2022 — 07:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced it received FDA approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application for Trimethoprim Tablets USP, 100 mg. These are the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug of the same established name, the company said.

ANI Pharma noted that the current annual U.S. market for Trimethoprim Tablets is approximately $16.8 million, according to IQVIA/IMS Health.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a diversified bio-pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANIP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.