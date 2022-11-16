ANI Pharma Announces FDA Approval Of Trimethoprim Tablets - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced it received FDA approval for the Abbreviated New Drug Application for Trimethoprim Tablets USP, 100 mg. These are the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug of the same established name, the company said.

ANI Pharma noted that the current annual U.S. market for Trimethoprim Tablets is approximately $16.8 million, according to IQVIA/IMS Health.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a diversified bio-pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products.

