ANI Pharma Adds Jeanne Thoma, Antonio Pera To Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) announced the appointments of Jeanne Thoma, and Antonio Pera to the company's Board of Directors. The appointments are effective immediately and increase Board to seven members.

Thoma is currently President and CEO of SPI Pharma Inc., a pharmaceuticals ingredients company. Pera retired as President of Par Pharmaceutical.

"we are pleased to welcome Jeanne and Tony to ANI. With the addition of our new President and CEO, Nikhil Lalwani, ANI is well positioned for future growth," said Patrick Walsh, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

