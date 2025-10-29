Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (SHSE:600418) Price Target Increased by 18.73% to 46.93

The average one-year price target for Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (SHSE:600418) has been revised to CN¥46.93 / share. This is an increase of 18.73% from the prior estimate of CN¥39.53 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥15.66 to a high of CN¥61.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.69% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥51.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 600418 is 0.04%, an increase of 9.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.21% to 7,494K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,028K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600418 by 31.20% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,703K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 12.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600418 by 20.95% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 642K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,312K shares , representing a decrease of 104.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 600418 by 51.05% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 346K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 600418 by 14.54% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 329K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

