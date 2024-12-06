Anhui Expressway’s New Construction Contracts Unveiled

Anhui Expressway Company (HK:0995) has released an update.
Anhui Expressway Company has announced two significant construction contracts involving its subsidiaries and ATCEGC, a connected company. These contracts aim to enhance cultural and travel functions and refurbish housing facilities at various toll station locations. The moves are part of the company’s ongoing infrastructure improvements to boost operational efficiency.
