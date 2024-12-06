News & Insights

Anhui Expressway to Issue 2024 Corporate Bonds

December 06, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Anhui Expressway Company (HK:0995) has released an update.

Anhui Expressway Company Limited has announced its plan to issue the first phase of its 2024 corporate bonds, aiming to raise up to RMB1.5 billion from professional investors in China. The issuance will occur over two days, from December 10 to December 11, 2024, under the approval of the China Securities Regulatory Committee.

