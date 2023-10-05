Anhui Expressway Co - Class H (HKHKSG:995) Price Target Increased by 9.59% to 9.49

The average one-year price target for Anhui Expressway Co - Class H (HKHKSG:995) has been revised to 9.49 / share. This is an increase of 9.59% from the prior estimate of 8.66 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.54 to a high of 10.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.12% from the latest reported closing price of 8.10 / share.

Anhui Expressway Co - Class H Maintains 7.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.49%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.64%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anhui Expressway Co - Class H. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 995 is 0.09%, an increase of 4.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.94% to 46,747K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 12,334K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,354K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 995 by 2.71% over the last quarter.

PEQUX - PUTNAM GLOBAL EQUITY FUND Shares holds 8,006K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 5,510K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,490K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 995 by 5.75% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,306K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,305K shares, representing a decrease of 30.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 995 by 9.45% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,650K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

