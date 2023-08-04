Anhui Expressway Co - Class H (HKHKSG:995) Price Target Increased by 5.86% to 9.05

The average one-year price target for Anhui Expressway Co - Class H (HKHKSG:995) has been revised to 9.05 / share. This is an increase of 5.86% from the prior estimate of 8.55 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.15 to a high of 11.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.12% from the latest reported closing price of 7.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anhui Expressway Co - Class H. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 995 is 0.09%, an increase of 101.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.12% to 46,179K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 12,354K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,417K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 995 by 16.97% over the last quarter.

PEQUX - PUTNAM GLOBAL EQUITY FUND Shares holds 8,006K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 5,490K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,170K shares, representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 995 by 20.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,306K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,843K shares, representing a decrease of 16.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 995 by 15.70% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,650K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

