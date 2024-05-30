News & Insights

Anhui Conch Cement’s Resolutions Passed at AGM

May 30, 2024 — 08:43 am EDT

Anhui Conch Cement Company (HK:0914) has released an update.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited announced successful completion of its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 30, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholders. The meeting saw active participation, with about 47.73% of the total eligible shares represented. Shareholders both in-person and via telecommunication, including all eight directors and the supervisory personnel, attended the event.

