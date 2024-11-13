Anhui Conch Cement Revises Logistics Contract Cap

Anhui Conch Cement Company (HK:0914) has released an update.

Anhui Conch Cement Company has revised its annual cap for supply chain logistic transportation services under a supplemental contract with Haihui Company, effective from January 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024. This revision is part of their ongoing connected transactions, exempt from independent shareholder approval, which reflects the company’s strategic adjustments in logistics to enhance operational efficiency.

