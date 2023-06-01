Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - Class H (HKHKSZ:914) Price Target Decreased by 6.96% to 30.40

The average one-year price target for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - Class H (HKHKSZ:914) has been revised to 30.40 / share. This is an decrease of 6.96% from the prior estimate of 32.68 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.16 to a high of 60.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.10% from the latest reported closing price of 21.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - Class H. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 914 is 0.29%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.57% to 184,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 51,586K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,331K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 914 by 9.75% over the last quarter.

MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 14,714K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,304K shares, representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 914 by 9.92% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,072K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,042K shares, representing an increase of 81.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 914 by 350.93% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 9,361K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,756K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 914 by 7.33% over the last quarter.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 7,944K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares, representing an increase of 5.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 914 by 7.40% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.