Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - Class H (AHCHF) Price Target Decreased by 5.03% to 3.94

The average one-year price target for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - Class H (OTC:AHCHF) has been revised to 3.94 / share. This is an decrease of 5.03% from the prior estimate of 4.15 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.44 to a high of 8.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.75% from the latest reported closing price of 2.54 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - Class H. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHCHF is 0.25%, a decrease of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 184,948K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 51,586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,331K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCHF by 9.75% over the last quarter.
MEMAX - MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund A holds 15,742K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,714K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCHF by 26.68% over the last quarter.
IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,736K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,072K shares, representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCHF by 23.86% over the last quarter.
LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 9,361K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,756K shares, representing a decrease of 4.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCHF by 7.33% over the last quarter.
FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 7,352K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,944K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCHF by 13.66% over the last quarter.
