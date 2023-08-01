Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - ADR (AHCHY) Price Target Increased by 9.03% to 16.31

The average one-year price target for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - ADR (OTC:AHCHY) has been revised to 16.31 / share. This is an increase of 9.03% from the prior estimate of 14.96 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.38 to a high of 21.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.46% from the latest reported closing price of 12.70 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHCHY is 0.01%, an increase of 42,162.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,134.85% to 42K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Old Mission Capital holds 41K shares.
Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares Representing Ordinary Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (Incorporated under the laws of China)
- Ziegler, Ziegler & Associates LLP Counselors at Law 570 Lexington Avenue, Suite 2405 New York, New York 10022 (212) 319-7600 Telecopier (212) 319-7605 October 15, 2019
- Certification under Rule 466
- Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas American Depositary Receipt American Depositary Shares representing Ordinary Shares of Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (Incorporated under the laws of the People's Republic of China)
- Certification under Rule 466
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.