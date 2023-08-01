Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - ADR (AHCHY) Price Target Increased by 9.03% to 16.31

The average one-year price target for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - ADR (OTC:AHCHY) has been revised to 16.31 / share. This is an increase of 9.03% from the prior estimate of 14.96 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.38 to a high of 21.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.46% from the latest reported closing price of 12.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHCHY is 0.01%, an increase of 42,162.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,134.85% to 42K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 41K shares.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

