Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - ADR (AHCHY) Declares $1.08 Dividend

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - ADR said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.08 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.78 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 17, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.89 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.34%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHCHY is 0.00%, a decrease of 79.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.61% to 1K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.49% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - ADR is $18.37. The forecasts range from a low of $16.77 to a high of $23.81. The average price target represents an increase of 42.49% from its latest reported closing price of $12.89.

The projected annual revenue for Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited - ADR is $126,987MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCHY by 79.19% over the last quarter.

