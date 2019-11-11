Anheuser-Busch to buy Craft Brew Alliance in $321 million deal

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brewer Anheuser-Busch Inbev NV ABI.BR will buy the rest of Craft Brew Alliance BREW.O that it does not own in a deal valuing the Portland-based brewing company at about $321 million, the two companies said on Monday.

Anheuser-Busch owns a 31.2% stake in the company and has offered $16.50 in cash for the rest of the shares, representing a premium of 125% to Craft's share price as of Monday close.

