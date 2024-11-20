Anheuser Busch put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Anheuser Busch with 1,773 puts trading, or 1.1x expected. Most active are Jan-26 75 calls and Jun-25 57.5 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 860 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.68, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on February 26th.

