Anheuser-Busch To Invest $300 Mln In US Facilities In 2025

May 12, 2025 — 08:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), Monday announced its plan to invest $300 million in its facilities across the U.S. in 2025, creating job opportunities and driving economic prosperity of local communities.

The company also intends to expand its Technical Excellence Center model beyond its hometown of St. Louis, starting with a new regional facility in Columbus, OH, and providing access to local trade schools.

Additionally, the American manufacturer plans to adopt a new digital credentialing system to support veterans in pursuing manufacturing careers.

In the pre-market hours, BUD is trading at $66.21, down 1.58 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

