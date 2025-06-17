Anheuser-Busch To Invest $17 Mln In Houston Brewery

(RTTNews) - Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), Tuesday announced an investment worth $17 million in its Houston, TX brewery, as a part of its Brewing Futures initiative.

The investment intends to maintain Anheuser-Busch's position at the forefront of brewing excellence in the region and strengthen its transportation capabilities to get its products to customers throughout Texas.

The company's initiative aims to create manufacturing jobs, build the manufacturing workforce for the future, and strengthen manufacturing career opportunities for veterans.

Currently, BUD is trading at $70.93, down 0.45 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

