Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 04, 2021

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (BUD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.447 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BUD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.94% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BUD was $70.96, representing a -2% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.41 and a 87.08% increase over the 52 week low of $37.93.

BUD is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Pepsico, Inc. (PEP). BUD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7. Zacks Investment Research reports BUD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 57.72%, compared to an industry average of 24.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BUD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.