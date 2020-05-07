Anheuser-Busch InBev Reports a 32% Volume Drop, Warns of More Shortfalls Ahead

Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD) gave investors their first detailed glimpse into how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting its business on Thursday.

The beer giant said sales volumes were trending modestly higher through February but then slumped as social distancing efforts eliminated a key revenue source. Volumes fell 9% for the first quarter, which runs through late March, and then declined 32% in April due to the lack of on-premise drinking occasions at places like bars, clubs, restaurants, sporting events, and concerts.

Image source: Getty Images.

There were some bright spots in the report, including the successful launch of Bud Light Seltzer, InBev's answer to booming demand for hard seltzer products and dropping popularity of light beers. The company also gained market share in Europe before sales restrictions swamped its momentum.

Trends will get worse before they get better, executives warned. "We expect that the impact on our [second quarter] results will be materially worse than in [the first quarter]," management said in a press release.

Yet the alcoholic beverage giant is encouraged by the quick rebound it has seen in the China market, which was the first to be impacted by the virus. Sales declines improved to 17% in April from a 47% decline in the previous three-month period.

10 stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev NV

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Anheuser-Busch InBev NV wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Anheuser-Busch InBev NV. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.