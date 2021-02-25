Anheuser-Busch InBev Q4 Profit Surges

(RTTNews) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) Thursday reported significantly higher profit for the fourth quarter, with single digit growth in revenues, positively impacted by a continued volume recovery and revenue per hl growth.

For the quarter, the Group's profit attributable to equity holders of the company surged to $2.266 billion or $1.13 per share from last year's $114 million or $0.06 per share.

Attributable normalized profit rose to $2.154 billion or $1.08 per share from $962 million or $0.48 per share a year ago. However, attributable underlying profit slid to $1.616 billion or $0.81 per share from last year's $1.729 billion or $0.87 per share. Underlying profit excludes mark-to-market gains and losses linked to the hedging of share-based payment programs and the impact of hyperinflation, the Group reported.

For the fourth quarter, the Group's revenue rose by 4.5 percent to $12.77 billion. Total volumes in the quarter grew by 1.6 percent, with own beer volumes and non-beer volumes up by 1.8 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Looking ahead to 2021, the Group said it expects its top and bottom line results to improve meaningfully compared to last year. It also expects topline growth from a healthy combination of volume and price, translating to bottom line growth.

