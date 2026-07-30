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Anheuser-Busch Inbev Q2 Profit Surges, Sees FY26 EBITDA Growth In Line With Mid-term View

July 30, 2026 — 03:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Belgian drink and brewing major Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD, ABI.BR) on Thursday reported significantly higher profit in its second quarter, mainly as revenues were benefited by higher beer volume.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company expects EBITDA to grow in line with medium-term outlook of between 4 percent to 8 percent.

In Brussels, the shares were trading at 72.94 euros, down 1.30 percent.

In the second quarter, profit attributable to equity holders surged to $3.75 billion from $1.68 billion a year ago. Basic earnings per share were $1.90, up from $0.84 last year.

Underlying profit was $2.39 billion, compared to $1.95 billion in 2025. Underlying earnings per share increased 23.4 percent to $1.21 from $0.98 a year earlier.

Normalized EBITDA grew 5.8 percent to $5.94 billion from $5.30 billion last year, with a margin expansion of 4 basis points to 35.6 percent.

Revenue increased 5.6 percent to $16.66 billion from last year's $15.00 billion. Revenue per hl grew 4.2 percent.

Volumes edged up 0.9 percent year-over-year to 144.003 million hls, with beer volumes up by 1.1 percent and non-beer volumes down by 1.1 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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