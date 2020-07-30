Anheuser-Busch InBev Q2 Profit Down On Weak Volume; June Volumes Up - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) reported Thursday that its second-quarter normalized profit attributable to equity holders was $921 million, sharply lower than last year's $2.32 billion.

Normalized earnings per share fell to $0.46 from $1.17 a year ago.

Underlying profit was $790 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $2.14 billion or $1.08 per share last year.

Normalized EBITDA was $3.41 billion, down 34.1 percent from the prior year. EBITDA margin contracted 825 basis points to 33.2 percent.

Revenue declined 17.7 percent to $10.29 billion from $13.60 billion last year. Revenue per hl declined 0.6 percent, driven by restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total volumes declined 17.1 percent to 119.9 million hls, with own beer volumes down 17.2 percent and non-beer volumes down 15.5 percent.

April volumes declined by 32.4 percent, and May volumes declined by 21.4 percent, while June volumes grew by 0.7 percent.

