Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) closed at $56.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.64% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the brewer had gained 0.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Anheuser-Busch Inbev as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch Inbev to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 11.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.95 billion, up 5.68% from the year-ago period.

BUD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $60.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.3% and +5.5%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.75% lower. Anheuser-Busch Inbev currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Anheuser-Busch Inbev has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.91 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.25.

We can also see that BUD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BUD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

