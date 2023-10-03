Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Moves -0.82%: What You Should Know

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) closed at $52.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the brewer had lost 4.91% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.93% in that time.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Anheuser-Busch Inbev to post earnings of $0.87 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.96 billion, up 5.78% from the year-ago period.

BUD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $60.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.3% and +5.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% lower. Anheuser-Busch Inbev is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Anheuser-Busch Inbev's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.55. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.3.

Meanwhile, BUD's PEG ratio is currently 1.55. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Alcohol industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

