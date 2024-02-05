Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) ended the recent trading session at $61.91, demonstrating a -0.32% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

The the stock of brewer has fallen by 3.33% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Anheuser-Busch Inbev in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.80, reflecting a 18.37% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.34 billion, indicating a 4.6% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.99% lower within the past month. Anheuser-Busch Inbev presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.42.

One should further note that BUD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BUD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

