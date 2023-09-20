Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Moves -0.16%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) closed at $57.39, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.53%.

Heading into today, shares of the brewer had gained 2.39% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85% in that time.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.90, up 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.95 billion, up 5.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.04 per share and revenue of $60.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.3% and +5.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower within the past month. Anheuser-Busch Inbev is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Anheuser-Busch Inbev's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.3, which means Anheuser-Busch Inbev is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, BUD's PEG ratio is currently 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Alcohol was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BUD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.