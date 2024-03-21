Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD) ending at $59.29, denoting a -1.3% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.68%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the brewer had lost 5.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.81%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Anheuser-Busch Inbev in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.73, showcasing a 12.31% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.27 billion, up 0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $62.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.1% and +4.93%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Anheuser-Busch Inbev. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.56% lower. Right now, Anheuser-Busch Inbev possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Anheuser-Busch Inbev is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.28. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.28 of its industry.

Investors should also note that BUD has a PEG ratio of 1.84 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BUD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Alcohol industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.